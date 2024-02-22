Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $48.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average is $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of WillScot Mobile Mini

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

