Research Analysts Offer Predictions for IAMGOLD Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the mining company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IMG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.06.

IAMGOLD Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at C$3.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.41. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$2.71 and a 52-week high of C$4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.24.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

