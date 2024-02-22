Research Analysts Set Expectations for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31.

Get 98532 (KMP.TO) alerts:

98532 (KMP.TO) Stock Performance

98532 has a one year low of C$12.04 and a one year high of C$14.76.

98532 (KMP.TO) Dividend Announcement

98532 (KMP.TO) Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

(Get Free Report)

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.