Research Analysts Set Expectations for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31.
98532 (KMP.TO) Stock Performance
98532 has a one year low of C$12.04 and a one year high of C$14.76.
98532 (KMP.TO) Dividend Announcement
98532 (KMP.TO) Company Profile
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 98532 (KMP.TO)
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- How to use iron condors to collect income from stock options
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Insiders sell Amprius Technologies; Analysts see 100% upside
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
Receive News & Ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.