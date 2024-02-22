Research Analysts Set Expectations for iA Financial Co. Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of iA Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.57 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for iA Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $10.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.17 EPS.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$67.61.

Shares of IAG stock opened at C$85.64 on Thursday. iA Financial has a 1 year low of C$77.61 and a 1 year high of C$93.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$90.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$87.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.48, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 6,500 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total transaction of C$591,521.45. In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total transaction of C$455,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total value of C$591,521.45. Insiders have sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,447 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

