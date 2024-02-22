Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Major Shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi purchased 25,000 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,679.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Hassan Khosrowshahi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 16th, Hassan Khosrowshahi purchased 23,392 shares of Reservoir Media stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $163,744.00.
Reservoir Media Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RSVR opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $455.68 million, a P/E ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 1.05. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17.
Reservoir Media Company Profile
Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.
