Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Major Shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi purchased 25,000 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,679.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hassan Khosrowshahi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

On Friday, February 16th, Hassan Khosrowshahi purchased 23,392 shares of Reservoir Media stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $163,744.00.

Reservoir Media Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RSVR opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $455.68 million, a P/E ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 1.05. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Irenic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Reservoir Media by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 3,460,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,673,000 after buying an additional 540,360 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,864,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,296,000 after acquiring an additional 364,728 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Reservoir Media by 8.7% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,570,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 126,055 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Reservoir Media by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 564,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Reservoir Media by 22.8% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,179,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 219,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.