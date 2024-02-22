Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) CFO Matthew Dunnigan Sells 14,565 Shares of Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,110,726.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,112.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Dunnigan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 5th, Matthew Dunnigan sold 8,275 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $633,451.25.

On Friday, December 15th, Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,462 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $107,720.16.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of QSR opened at $75.72 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.99 and a twelve month high of $79.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.00 and a 200 day moving average of $71.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on QSR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

