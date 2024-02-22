Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Stock Price Down 18.5%

Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF – Get Free Report) traded down 18.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.35 and last traded at $28.35. 835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.80.

Revenio Group Oyj Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.75.

About Revenio Group Oyj

Revenio Group Oyj, a health technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells ophthalmic diagnostics devices for the detection of glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and cataracts in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers iCare IC100 and IC200 tonometers; iCare HOME, a device for self-measurement of eye pressure; iCare TONOVET an IOP measuring on animal patients by general veterinary practitioners, veterinary ophthalmologists, and other veterinary medical personnel.

