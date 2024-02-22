Reviewing On the Beach Group (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) & Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL)

On the Beach Group (OTCMKTS:OOBHF – Get Free Report) and Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for On the Beach Group and Travel + Leisure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score On the Beach Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Travel + Leisure 2 1 4 0 2.29

Travel + Leisure has a consensus target price of $49.63, suggesting a potential upside of 13.71%. Given Travel + Leisure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Travel + Leisure is more favorable than On the Beach Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On the Beach Group N/A N/A N/A Travel + Leisure 9.64% -39.90% 5.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares On the Beach Group and Travel + Leisure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares On the Beach Group and Travel + Leisure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On the Beach Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Travel + Leisure $3.57 billion 0.89 $357.00 million $4.67 9.34

Travel + Leisure has higher revenue and earnings than On the Beach Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Travel + Leisure beats On the Beach Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About On the Beach Group

(Get Free Report)

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom. It also operates as tour operator; and online business to business portals. On the Beach Group plc was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About Travel + Leisure

(Get Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts. The Travel and Membership segment operates various travel businesses, including three vacation exchange brands, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. This segment also offers private-label travel booking technology solutions. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Destinations, Inc. and changed its name to Travel + Leisure Co. in February 2021. Travel + Leisure Co. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.