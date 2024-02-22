Rightmove (LON:RMV) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 605 ($7.62) price objective on the stock.

RMV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded shares of Rightmove to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.31) to GBX 675 ($8.50) in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 599.13 ($7.54).

Shares of LON RMV opened at GBX 535.20 ($6.74) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,220.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.64. Rightmove has a 1 year low of GBX 457.70 ($5.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 603 ($7.59). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 555.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 546.03.

In other Rightmove news, insider Alison Dolan sold 2,012 shares of Rightmove stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($7.04), for a total transaction of £11,247.08 ($14,161.52). Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

