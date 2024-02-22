Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 65.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,229 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,097,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 28.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,973,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,764,000 after buying an additional 2,655,333 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 158.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,151,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,035,000 after buying an additional 5,604,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Roblox by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,688,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,142,000 after buying an additional 570,524 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 652.99% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,523 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $95,621.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $8,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $95,621.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 639,368 shares of company stock worth $27,790,272. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

