Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Insider Kinnari Patel Sells 7,132 Shares of Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $212,818.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 238,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,112,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RCKT opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.72. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 13.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 43,754 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $809,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

