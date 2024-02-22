Roth Mkm Reiterates Buy Rating for Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Roth Mkm in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

TENX stock opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $64.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 186,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 62.43% of Tenax Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

