Royal Bank of Canada Cuts TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$49.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital set a C$54.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$61.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.94.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$53.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.59. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$43.70 and a 1-year high of C$57.02.

In other news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total value of C$94,997.50. In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total transaction of C$94,997.50. Also, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total value of C$34,299.99. Insiders have sold 3,690 shares of company stock valued at $179,330 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

