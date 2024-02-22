Royal Bank of Canada Increases Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $269.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $236.00 to $269.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.14% from the stock’s current price.

VMC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.62.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $253.43 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $159.76 and a one year high of $260.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.33 and its 200 day moving average is $217.83. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $612,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

