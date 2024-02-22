Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $235.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.87% from the stock’s current price.

ALNY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.79.

ALNY stock opened at $154.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.54. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $218.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.47 and a beta of 0.43.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $390,438,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,880,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $547,152,000 after purchasing an additional 651,054 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,074,000 after purchasing an additional 364,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,286,181,000 after purchasing an additional 287,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,005,000 after purchasing an additional 262,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

