Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $63.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CTLT. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $58.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.20. Catalent has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalent will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 125.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Catalent by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

