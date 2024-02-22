Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 3.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.28. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90.

In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,753,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,116,739.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $6,707,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 254,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,719.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,168,829.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,753,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,116,739.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,860,323 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

