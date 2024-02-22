Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 56,252 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 56,252 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $444,953.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,210,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,254,730.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 486,478 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,925,877.46.

On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 432,560 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.23 per share, for a total transaction of $3,559,968.80.

On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 222,038 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,805,168.94.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 401,620 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $3,156,733.20.

On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 29,397 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $226,356.90.

On Friday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 119,244 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $926,525.88.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 340,328 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,600,105.92.

On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 212,619 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,624,409.16.

On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 492,596 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $3,728,951.72.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 307,937 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,306,448.13.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of BIGZ opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,567,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,287,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 96,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Featured Stories

