Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 25,699 Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 25,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $429,173.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,502,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,597,060.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 91,079 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $1,517,376.14.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 35,287 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $585,058.46.

On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 138,735 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.04 per share, with a total value of $2,364,044.40.

On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 67,852 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $1,150,091.40.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 98,842 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $1,655,603.50.

On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 137,156 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,258,959.32.

On Friday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 66,190 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.52 per share, with a total value of $1,093,458.80.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 72,027 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.48 per share, with a total value of $1,187,004.96.

On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 140,097 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $2,353,629.60.

On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 197,651 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.69 per share, with a total value of $3,298,795.19.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of ECAT opened at $16.73 on Thursday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 791.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

