Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 25,699 Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 25,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $429,173.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,502,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,597,060.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 91,079 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $1,517,376.14.
- On Wednesday, February 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 35,287 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $585,058.46.
- On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 138,735 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.04 per share, with a total value of $2,364,044.40.
- On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 67,852 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $1,150,091.40.
- On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 98,842 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $1,655,603.50.
- On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 137,156 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,258,959.32.
- On Friday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 66,190 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.52 per share, with a total value of $1,093,458.80.
- On Wednesday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 72,027 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.48 per share, with a total value of $1,187,004.96.
- On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 140,097 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $2,353,629.60.
- On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 197,651 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.69 per share, with a total value of $3,298,795.19.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance
Shares of ECAT opened at $16.73 on Thursday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 791.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
