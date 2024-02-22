Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.59.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,257,000 after acquiring an additional 208,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,319,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,271,000 after acquiring an additional 111,358 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,197,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,619,000 after acquiring an additional 47,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,929,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,425 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,114,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,438,000 after acquiring an additional 24,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.93. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.29.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.73. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 626.32%. The firm had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2621.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

