Samarth Kulkarni Sells 6,370 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 6,370 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $507,497.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,257 shares in the company, valued at $15,476,455.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Samarth Kulkarni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $82.41 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $90.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average of $56.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRSP. Barclays boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

