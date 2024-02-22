Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $224.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.55.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $132.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.66. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $159.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,576,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,409,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,887,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

