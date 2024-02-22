Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Trading Down 1.1%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €251.50 ($270.43) and last traded at €263.50 ($283.33). 2,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €266.50 ($286.56).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €262.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €253.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 87.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.85.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

