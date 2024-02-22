Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI) & Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Critical Contrast

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) and Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Repligen and Scinai Immunotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen 17.29% 6.08% 4.69% Scinai Immunotherapeutics N/A N/A -49.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Repligen and Scinai Immunotherapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen $801.54 million 13.52 $185.96 million $2.03 95.62 Scinai Immunotherapeutics N/A N/A -$5.80 million ($3.27) -0.15

Analyst Recommendations

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than Scinai Immunotherapeutics. Scinai Immunotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repligen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Repligen and Scinai Immunotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen 0 1 8 0 2.89 Scinai Immunotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Repligen presently has a consensus target price of $192.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.82%. Given Repligen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Repligen is more favorable than Scinai Immunotherapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Repligen has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scinai Immunotherapeutics has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.6% of Repligen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Scinai Immunotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Repligen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Scinai Immunotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Repligen beats Scinai Immunotherapeutics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products. The company's chromatography products include OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of biologics; and OPUS smaller-scale columns that are used in the high throughput process development screening, viral clearance validation studies, and scale down validation of chromatography processes. It also offers ELISA test kits; and chromatography resins under the CaptivA brand. In addition, the company provides filtration products, such as XCell Alternating Tangential Flow systems that are filtration devices used in upstream perfusion and cell culture processing; TangenX flat sheet cassettes, which are used in downstream biologic drug concentration, buffer exchange, and formulation processes; KrosFlo tangential flow filtration and tangential flow depth filtration systems; Spectra/Por laboratory and process dialysis products, and ProConnex TFDF flow paths. Further, it provides process analytics products, such as slope spectroscopy systems under the SoloVPE, FlowVPE, and FlowVPX brands. The company sells its products to life sciences, biopharmaceutical, and diagnostics companies; laboratory researchers; and contract manufacturing organizations. Repligen Corporation has collaboration agreements with Navigo Proteins GmbH to develop multiple affinity ligands. Repligen Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Scinai Immunotherapeutics

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. It has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications. The company was formerly known as BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and changed its name to Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. in September 2023. Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

