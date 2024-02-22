Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives $74.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on STNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE:STNG opened at $66.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.22. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.15 and its 200 day moving average is $57.65.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.70 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 1,985.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 1,037.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 21,950.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $51,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

