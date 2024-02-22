Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Position Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,804,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,697 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.34% of Seagate Technology worth $184,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,542 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 9,294 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX opened at $84.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.29. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $92.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $4,890,942.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,156.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $637,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,093. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $4,890,942.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,156.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,701. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

