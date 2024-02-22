Sean Rahilly Sells 6,043 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 6,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $362,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 101,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sean Rahilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Sean Rahilly sold 2,347 shares of Enova International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $141,758.80.

NYSE:ENVA opened at $59.80 on Thursday. Enova International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $63.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $583.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Enova International in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enova International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Enova International from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Enova International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Enova International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Enova International in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

