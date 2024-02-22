Sean Rahilly Sells 6,043 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 6,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $362,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 101,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Sean Rahilly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 16th, Sean Rahilly sold 2,347 shares of Enova International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $141,758.80.
Enova International Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE:ENVA opened at $59.80 on Thursday. Enova International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $63.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.54.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Enova International in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enova International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Enova International from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Enova International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Enova International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Enova International in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Enova International
Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
