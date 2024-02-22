Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a report released on Tuesday, February 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

CHK has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $83.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.01. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $91.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.95 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.22 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after buying an additional 112,360 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.