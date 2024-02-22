Second Half Financial Partners LLC Has $5.48 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.7% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $158.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.07. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The company has a market capitalization of $382.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.