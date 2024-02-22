Second Half Financial Partners LLC Sells 296 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 259.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $674.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $585.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $204.21 and a 12 month high of $746.11. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $580.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $701.93.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

