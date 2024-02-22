Shell (LON:SHEL) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($37.77) to GBX 2,950 ($37.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,943.67 ($37.06).
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHEL
Shell Price Performance
About Shell
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Shell
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.