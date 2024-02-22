Shell (LON:SHEL) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($37.77) to GBX 2,950 ($37.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,943.67 ($37.06).

Shares of Shell stock opened at GBX 2,508 ($31.58) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £162.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,109.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,489.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,535.58. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 2,149.45 ($27.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,801 ($35.27).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

