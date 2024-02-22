Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Bank of America raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. Shinhan Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,936,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,541,000 after purchasing an additional 134,260 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,914,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,902,000 after purchasing an additional 838,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,792,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,477,000 after purchasing an additional 132,053 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 723,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. 2.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

