Sidoti Csr Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Balchem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Sidoti Csr analyst K. May now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Balchem’s current full-year earnings is $3.76 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Balchem’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BCPC. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Balchem stock opened at $153.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.70. Balchem has a 1 year low of $110.74 and a 1 year high of $157.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at $52,233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Balchem by 462.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,947,000 after acquiring an additional 264,836 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,164,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,545,000 after purchasing an additional 261,534 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 4,678.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 262,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,072,000 after purchasing an additional 257,174 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

