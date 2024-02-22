SIGA Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,200 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,438% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

SIGA Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

SIGA Technologies stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. SIGA Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.14 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 351.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 30.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 46.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

