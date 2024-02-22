SIGA Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,200 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,438% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

SIGA Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIGA opened at $5.19 on Thursday. SIGA Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $6.97. The company has a market cap of $368.96 million, a P/E ratio of -74.14 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of SIGA Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 351.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 30.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 46.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.