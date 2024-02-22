Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Given a C$5.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.00 target price on Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SVM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

SVM opened at C$3.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$571.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of C$2.88 and a 12 month high of C$5.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.33.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

