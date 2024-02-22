Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives $137.75 Average PT from Analysts

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPG. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $150.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.11. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $150.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 108.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,561,181,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,452,000 after buying an additional 1,852,099 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 44.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,701,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,949,000 after buying an additional 1,437,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 13,226.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 920,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,312,000 after buying an additional 913,678 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.