Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.33. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.
Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.