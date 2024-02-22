Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $31.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SIX shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 156,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 100,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 82,982 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 1,035,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,958,000 after acquiring an additional 207,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Stories

