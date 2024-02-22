Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) PT Raised to $23.00 at Truist Financial

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TSLX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.77.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.18 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 13.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 66,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 19.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

