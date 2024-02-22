Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives $65.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on SKX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

NYSE SKX opened at $58.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average of $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $65.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $784,157.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,196,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $784,157.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,196,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 67,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $3,899,859.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,183,107.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 389,147 shares of company stock worth $22,779,749. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter worth $31,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

