Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) Shares Down 0.7%

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 210,477 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 651,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Smart for Life Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $635,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22.

Get Smart for Life alerts:

Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($7.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($11.49) by $3.98. The company had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Smart for Life, Inc. will post -52.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart for Life

Smart for Life Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart for Life stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Smart for Life, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SMFL Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of Smart for Life as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements under the Smart for Life brand; dietary supplements; and nutritional products, including whey protein isolate powder, tablet supplements for joint health, nitric oxide, post workout blends, Omega-3 supplements, and pre-workout supplements under the Sports Illustrated Nutrition brand for athletes and active lifestyle consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smart for Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart for Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.