Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,364 ($17.17) and last traded at GBX 1,367 ($17.21). 325,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 326,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,372 ($17.28).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,383.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,323.99. The stock has a market cap of £2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 602.20.

In related news, insider Denise Hadgill bought 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,363 ($17.16) per share, with a total value of £19,995.21 ($25,176.54). In other Smithson Investment Trust news, insider Denise Hadgill acquired 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,363 ($17.16) per share, with a total value of £19,995.21 ($25,176.54). Also, insider Jeremy Attard-Manche acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,285 ($16.18) per share, for a total transaction of £16,062.50 ($20,224.75). 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smithson Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Fundsmith LLP. The fund invests public equity markets of United Kingdom. It invest in shares issued by small and mid sized companies with a market capitalization between £500 million to £15 billion. Smithson Investment Trust plc was formed on 19 October 2018 is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

