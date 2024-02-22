Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and System1 (NYSE:SST) Head to Head Contrast

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.7% of System1 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of Snap shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of System1 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares System1 and Snap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets System1 -36.83% -39.90% -14.44% Snap -28.71% -47.47% -15.18%

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

System1 has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snap has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares System1 and Snap’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio System1 $826.65 million 0.21 -$373.46 million N/A N/A Snap $4.61 billion 3.85 -$1.32 billion ($0.83) -12.94

System1 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snap.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for System1 and Snap, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score System1 0 0 1 0 3.00 Snap 3 12 6 0 2.14

System1 presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 226.09%. Snap has a consensus target price of $13.70, suggesting a potential upside of 27.52%. Given System1’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe System1 is more favorable than Snap.

Summary

System1 beats Snap on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About System1

System1, Inc. provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, Partner Network, and Subscription. The company engages in the provision of acquiring traffic to its owned and operated websites, as well as revenue-sharing arrangements and related services. It also operates MapQuest, a web-based navigation software that delivers turn-by-turn direction services to users; Info.com, a metasearch engine that consumers can use to search for relevant information; HowStuffWorks, a commercial website focused on helping people solve problems in their daily lives by using various types of digital media to easily breakdown and explain complex concepts, terminology and mechanisms; Startpage, a private search engine that allows users to browse and search the Internet in complete privacy; and CouponFollow for coupon destinations for online shoppers. In addition, the company sells security software solutions comprising antivirus, adblock, and safe browsing software as a service subscription consisting of real-time antivirus protection, safe browsing, adblocking, blocking of malicious websites, and data breach monitoring to end-user customers, as well as provides additional add-on services. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Snap

Snap Inc. operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures photos and video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR ads and Snap ads comprises a single image or video ads, collection ads, dynamic ads, story ads, and commercials. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

