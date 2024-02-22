Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Snowflake from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $201.06.

Snowflake Trading Down 1.8 %

Snowflake stock opened at $216.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a PE ratio of -80.66 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.40. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $128.56 and a 52 week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,679,236. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,478,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,679,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 631,846 shares of company stock worth $125,943,507. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $838,455,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,830 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $226,302,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

