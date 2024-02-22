Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Sohu.com Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOHU opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.73 million, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.55. Sohu.com has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOHU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sohu.com by 15,023.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Sohu.com during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sohu.com by 117,363.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sohu.com during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

