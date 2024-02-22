Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) PT Lowered to $56.00

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SON. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of SON opened at $56.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $63.74.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 46,230 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.