SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SP Plus Stock Performance

Shares of SP Plus stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.22. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SP Plus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in SP Plus by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,985,000 after buying an additional 80,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,417,000 after purchasing an additional 69,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,565,000 after purchasing an additional 39,535 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,204,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 956,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,421,000 after buying an additional 17,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

