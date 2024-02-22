Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.60.

SPHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SPHR

Sphere Entertainment Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE SPHR opened at $40.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.33. Sphere Entertainment has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $43.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.56.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($4.42). The firm had revenue of $314.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.28 million. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sphere Entertainment will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPHR. Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,941,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,127,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,884,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sphere Entertainment

(Get Free Report

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.