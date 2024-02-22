Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives $30.72 Average PT from Brokerages

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.72.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPR stock opened at $29.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.46) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 531.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

